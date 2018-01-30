Arkansas flu deaths increase to 94 this season - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas flu deaths increase to 94 this season

(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas health officials say another two dozen people have died from the flu, pushing the number of deaths this season to 94.
    
The state Department of Health said Tuesday that Arkansas may not have seen its peak number of flu cases.
    
It said that, based on previous years, it would not be surprising for Arkansas to have more than 200 flu deaths before the season is over. A number that high would be a modern record.
    
At a state Capitol news conference, Arkansas' surgeon general said it was not too late to receive a vaccine. State Health Officer Dr. Nathaniel Smith said individual vaccines can also help the community at large by reducing the risk to the elderly, pregnant women and young children.

