Outdoors: Ice Fishing in Missouri? Yes!

MARYVILLE, MO

Did you know ice fishing was found in Missouri?  Well, northern Missouri has cold spells long enough to freeze small, shallow lakes.  This gives anglers the opportunities to ice fish!  On Saturday, February 10, 2018, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding an ice fishing clinic at Mozingo Lake near Maryville.

Poles and bait are provided while they last, but you are more than welcome to bring your own! WEATHER DEPENDENT! We will contact you if the clinic is canceled and you registered. Follow the signs as you enter the lake to direct you to the location of the clinic.

