Homeless man told police he "wanted to get caught"

A homeless man told police he broke into a car and stole a woman’s purse because he had no place to stay and wanted to “get into rehab.”

Brandon McCullar, 33, of Lepanto is accused of breaking a window on a car in the 1500-block of Caraway Road on Saturday and stealing a purse from the backseat. Police say he also threw a “large amount of paint” on another vehicle, causing extensive damage totaling $1,000.

During the investigation, an officer received information and evidence pointing to McCullar as the suspect.

When the detective went to interview McCullar, he found him in possession of several stolen items linked to three different break-ins, the probable cause affidavit stated.

The detective also noted that McCullar had paint matching that on the defaced vehicle on his face and clothes.

During questioning, McCullar reportedly admitted to breaking out the car window and stealing the victim’s purse. He also admitted to the paint damage and said he tried to break out that car’s window, as well.

According to the court documents, McCullar told the detective he was homeless and he was “trying to get caught so [he’d] have a place to stay and get into rehab.”

In court Tuesday, McCullar pleaded with Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler to give him a chance to go to rehab, saying he had left and wanted to get back in and straighten up his life.

Fowler noted that McCullar had been given a chance in the past and that he “blew it.”

The judge then found probable cause existed at the time of McCullar's arrest to charge him with breaking or entering-articles from a vehicle; theft $1,000 or less from a vehicle; theft of property-credit/debit cards; and first-degree criminal mischief. He set McCullar’s bond at $3,500 cash/surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on March 30.

