A-State’s Rolland-Jones Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

JONESBORO, Ark. (1/30/18) – Former Arkansas State defensive end and two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Ja’Von Rolland-Jones has received an invitation to the participate in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, set for March 2-5 in Indianapolis.

Rolland-Jones completed his outstanding four-year career at A-State last season as both the school and Sun Belt’s all-time leader in career sacks with 43.5 to his credit. He is the second all-time leader in NCAA FBS history in career sacks, only a half-sack shy of Terrell Suggs’ 44.0 total posted from 2000-02 at Arizona State.

“I am obviously very excited and honored to receive an invitation to participate in the NFL combine alongside many great players in college football,” said Rolland-Jones. “I’m looking forward to a great experience and the opportunity to perform on such a fantastic stage while representing Arkansas State.”

The Mesquite, Texas, native was a four-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection who played in the 2018 East-West Shrine Game earlier this month. He completed his career with 64.5 tackles for loss, which stands as the eighth most in NCAA FBS history while also helping lead A-State to four consecutive bowl-game appearances and the 2015 and 2016 Sun Belt Conference championships. The Red Wolves also won the league title his redshirt freshman season in 2013.

Rolland-Jones will be the first A-State player to attend the NFL Scouting Combine since defensive lineman Ryan Carrethers in 2014, when he was a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.

Since the 2000 season, records indicate Rolland-Jones will be the 14th A-State player to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition to Rolland-Jones and Carrethers, the other Arkansas State players include Demario Davis (2012), Kelcie McCray (2012), Derek Newton (2011), Alex Carrington (2010), David Johnson (2009), Tyrell Johnson (2008), Jon Bradley (2004), Corey Williams (2004), Garry Johnson (2003), Jonathan Adams (2002), Robert Kilow (2001) and Cleo Lemon (2001).

The combine will be televised by the NFL Network, which provides exclusive coverage of the league’s next generation of talent with live coverage. The NFL Network will provide an up-close look at the more than 300 prospects looking to take the next step in their football careers. According to NFL.com, the defensive linemen and linebackers portion of the combine will be covered by the NFL Network on Sunday, March 4.