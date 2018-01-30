Several law enforcement agencies helping to find missing girl

Resources are limited in Trumann as police continue to investigate after a teen went missing.

Since Trumann police do not believe Arissa Farmer is within their jurisdiction, Chief Chad Henson utilized outside sources to help with the investigation.

He said multiple agencies have reached out to help bring Arissa home safely.

Agencies include the Child Abduction Response Team or CART, Arkansas State Police, the U.S. Marshals, and the FBI even reached out to offer their help.

“Situations like this always remind me of the type of family that we are in and we are trying to help them help our community,” Henson said. “It’s working well and I hope we don’t have to do this tomorrow and I hope we will have her located soon.”

Henson said the amount of help his department is receiving is heartwarming.

