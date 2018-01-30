Family of missing teen makes blue ribbons to unite community

Members of the Trumann community paid a visit to the home of Arissa Farmer Tuesday to help the family continue the search for the missing 16-year-old.

Not only has the community donated money, but people are also making blue ribbons to pass out around town.

Tia Farmer, Arissa's mother, said the ribbons are small enough to pin on a shirt.

She added that she's grateful to see the entire town come together to and said all are welcome to wear one.

"This is her comfort zone, that's the color she likes, that's the color she wanted, the color she fought for, and I'm really hoping and praying that that same fight in her will bring her home," Farmer said.

The family announced plans for a prayer vigil Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the NEA Baptist Church, 601 N. Willow Rd. in Trumann.

Farmer said those attending will communicate with God, as well as pray for Arissa's safe return.

The blue ribbons will also be available at the service for anyone who wants one.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.