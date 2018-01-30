Trumann Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trumann Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

The Trumann Fire Department worked a vacant house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Anthony Blackwood with the Trumann Fire Department, the fire happened on Douglas Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Blackwood said the front porch was fully engulfed in flames when the department arrived.

Crews worked for over an hour to put out the flames.

According to Blackwood, the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Trumann Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

    Trumann Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-01-31 03:27:25 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 11:17 PM EST2018-01-31 04:17:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Trumann Fire Department worked a vacant home fire Tuesday afternoon.

    The Trumann Fire Department worked a vacant home fire Tuesday afternoon.

  • Public hearing held for land use plans

    Public hearing held for land use plans

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:33 PM EST2018-01-31 03:33:43 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-01-31 04:07:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro public meeting was held Tuesday night for residents to give input on the city’s land use plans.

    A Jonesboro public meeting was held Tuesday night for residents to give input on the city’s land use plans.

  • Citizens upset over utility bills

    Citizens upset over utility bills

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:43 PM EST2018-01-31 03:43:02 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-01-31 04:04:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Piggott residents are upset over their utility rates and addressed the city council at Tuesday night’s meeting about their high bills.

    Piggott residents are upset over their utility rates and addressed the city council at Tuesday night’s meeting about their high bills.

    •   
Powered by Frankly