Trumann Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

The Trumann Fire Department worked a vacant house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Anthony Blackwood with the Trumann Fire Department, the fire happened on Douglas Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Blackwood said the front porch was fully engulfed in flames when the department arrived.

Crews worked for over an hour to put out the flames.

According to Blackwood, the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.