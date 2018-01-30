Public hearing held for land use plans

A Jonesboro public meeting was held Tuesday night for residents to give input on the city’s land use plans.

“We update this every two years,” said Derrel Smith, the city’s planning and zoning director. “We are not changing any zoning but this is showing where the city would like to see growth in the future.”

Smith said the point is to show how they can develop Jonesboro.

“We look at areas where you see growth, where we would like to see growth, how to catch up on growth in some areas, and where we would like to see growth in the future,” said Smith.

The map presented to the public displayed different types of land use.

“We are showing and proposing overlay areas coming into the city, cluster areas and redevelopment areas,” said Smith.

Now, the plan is set to go before the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

