Public hearing held for land use plans - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Public hearing held for land use plans

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro public meeting was held Tuesday night for residents to give input on the city’s land use plans.

“We update this every two years,” said Derrel Smith, the city’s planning and zoning director. “We are not changing any zoning but this is showing where the city would like to see growth in the future.”

Smith said the point is to show how they can develop Jonesboro.

“We look at areas where you see growth, where we would like to see growth, how to catch up on growth in some areas, and where we would like to see growth in the future,” said Smith.

The map presented to the public displayed different types of land use.

“We are showing and proposing overlay areas coming into the city, cluster areas and redevelopment areas,” said Smith.

Now, the plan is set to go before the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Trumann Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

    Trumann Fire Department extinguishes vacant house fire

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:27 PM EST2018-01-31 03:27:25 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 11:17 PM EST2018-01-31 04:17:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Trumann Fire Department worked a vacant home fire Tuesday afternoon.

    The Trumann Fire Department worked a vacant home fire Tuesday afternoon.

  • Public hearing held for land use plans

    Public hearing held for land use plans

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:33 PM EST2018-01-31 03:33:43 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-01-31 04:07:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro public meeting was held Tuesday night for residents to give input on the city’s land use plans.

    A Jonesboro public meeting was held Tuesday night for residents to give input on the city’s land use plans.

  • Citizens upset over utility bills

    Citizens upset over utility bills

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:43 PM EST2018-01-31 03:43:02 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-01-31 04:04:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Piggott residents are upset over their utility rates and addressed the city council at Tuesday night’s meeting about their high bills.

    Piggott residents are upset over their utility rates and addressed the city council at Tuesday night’s meeting about their high bills.

    •   
Powered by Frankly