Citizens upset over utility bills

Piggott residents are upset over their utility rates and addressed the city council at Tuesday night’s meeting about their high bills.

Brian Haley, utility director, reminded the crowd that the bill due in February was for Dec. 5, 2017 through Jan. 6, 2018, which includes holidays and some very cold weather.

Haley said the city is doing everything they can to lower rates and have limited control over the rats.

However, Haley said citizens are responsible for their energy consumption, which mainly dictates how high the bill is.

“We have got a master electrician on staff and we have got a meter technician that goes out in tandem when a customer has a complaint,” Haley said. “At no cost to the customer, they'll go out and they’ll do an energy audit and try to find out what’s causing their excessive consumption.”

The electrician will them make suggestions on how to lower bills.

Haley also said since they are a small town, they try to work with their customer.

He said if someone cannot pay by the disconnection date, they can call his office and work out a reasonable agreement.

