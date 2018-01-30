High School Basketball Scores

Boys
Rector, 46-45 over Marmaduke. 7 wins in a row for RHS
Kirk Beshears' layup with 8.3 left lifts Rector. Beshears scored 15. Rector is outright 1A/2A-4 Blended Conf Champs!
Marked Tree 53, BIC 21. Indians remain undefeated.
Tuckerman 62, Rose Bud 32. Tuckerman improves to 27-2 on the year, 14-0 in conference
Rivercrest 75, Manila 69
Demilon Brown 32 pts
Cullen Brown & Derrick Johnson both added 11
West Memphis 68, Jonesboro 60
Blytheville 64, Greene County Tech 43
Wynne 42, Paragould 39
Harrisburg 55, Riverside 18
Hillcrest 52, Sloan-Hendrix 49
Girls
GCT 57, Blytheville 30
Lady Eagles were led by Allie Thomas 18 points, Haley Potter 11 points, Tiffany Gramling 8 points and 7 Rebounds. Shelby Adams and Kaylee Edgar both added 8 pts.
Marmaduke 70 Rector 41. Marmaduke now 25-6. Natalie Lentz 20 pts. 5 asst. Reesa Hampton 14 pts 7 asst.
Paragould 80, Wynne 19
Gosnell 48, Trumann 36
Sloan-Hendrix 55, Hillcrest 36
EPC 45, Armorel 16
Nettleton 71, Valley View 56
Jonesboro 47, West Memphis 42
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.