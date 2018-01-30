High School Basketball Scores - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

High School Basketball Scores

Boys
Rector, 46-45 over Marmaduke. 7 wins in a row for RHS
Kirk Beshears' layup with 8.3 left lifts Rector. Beshears scored 15. Rector is outright 1A/2A-4 Blended Conf Champs! 

Marked Tree 53, BIC 21. Indians remain undefeated.

Tuckerman 62, Rose Bud 32. Tuckerman improves to 27-2 on the year, 14-0 in conference

Rivercrest 75, Manila 69
Demilon Brown 32 pts 
Cullen Brown & Derrick Johnson both added 11

West Memphis 68, Jonesboro 60
Blytheville 64, Greene County Tech 43
Wynne 42, Paragould 39
Harrisburg 55, Riverside 18
Hillcrest 52, Sloan-Hendrix 49

Girls

GCT 57, Blytheville 30
Lady Eagles were led by Allie Thomas 18 points, Haley Potter 11 points, Tiffany Gramling 8 points and 7 Rebounds. Shelby Adams and Kaylee Edgar both added 8 pts.
Marmaduke 70 Rector 41. Marmaduke now 25-6. Natalie Lentz 20 pts. 5 asst. Reesa Hampton 14 pts 7 asst.
Paragould 80, Wynne 19
Gosnell 48, Trumann 36
Sloan-Hendrix 55, Hillcrest 36
EPC 45, Armorel 16
Nettleton 71, Valley View 56
Jonesboro 47, West Memphis 42

