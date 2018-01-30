High School Basketball Scores

Boys

Rector, 46-45 over Marmaduke. 7 wins in a row for RHS

Kirk Beshears' layup with 8.3 left lifts Rector. Beshears scored 15. Rector is outright 1A/2A-4 Blended Conf Champs!

Marked Tree 53, BIC 21. Indians remain undefeated.

Tuckerman 62, Rose Bud 32. Tuckerman improves to 27-2 on the year, 14-0 in conference

Rivercrest 75, Manila 69

Demilon Brown 32 pts

Cullen Brown & Derrick Johnson both added 11

West Memphis 68, Jonesboro 60

Blytheville 64, Greene County Tech 43

Wynne 42, Paragould 39

Harrisburg 55, Riverside 18

Hillcrest 52, Sloan-Hendrix 49

Girls

GCT 57, Blytheville 30

Lady Eagles were led by Allie Thomas 18 points, Haley Potter 11 points, Tiffany Gramling 8 points and 7 Rebounds. Shelby Adams and Kaylee Edgar both added 8 pts.

Marmaduke 70 Rector 41. Marmaduke now 25-6. Natalie Lentz 20 pts. 5 asst. Reesa Hampton 14 pts 7 asst.

Paragould 80, Wynne 19

Gosnell 48, Trumann 36

Sloan-Hendrix 55, Hillcrest 36

EPC 45, Armorel 16

Nettleton 71, Valley View 56

Jonesboro 47, West Memphis 42