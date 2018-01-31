LUNAR TRIFECTA: Justin's tracking the "Super Blue Blood Moon" on - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

LUNAR TRIFECTA: Justin's tracking the "Super Blue Blood Moon" on GMR8

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

The "Super Blue Blood Moon" is happening this morning and we've got you covered.

Meteorologist Justin Logan is tracking what the moon is doing from the Weather Center.

We also have a LIVE feed of the moon on our Facebook page for anyone to see.

Watch GMR8 for updates.

