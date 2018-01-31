Man accused of stealing guitars, selling them

A Harrisburg man faces a theft charge after investigators said he stole several guitars.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hunter Morris, 19, sold the instruments to two separate businesses in Jonesboro.

Poinsett County sheriff's deputies said they worked a home burglary back in August 2017. Three guitars were stolen at that home.

In December, a worker at a music store said he recognized two of the guitars from the photos of the stolen ones.

He had already sold one of them but still had the other.

The worker also pointed out Morris as the man who sold them the guitars.

Investigators then found he sold the other guitar to a pawn shop.

Morris had his first court appearance on Tuesday.

He was charged with felony theft by receiving greater than $1,000 and less than $5,000.

Morris is due back in court on Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.