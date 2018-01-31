AR lawmakers react to State of The Union Address

The Arkansas governor, U.S. senators and a U.S. congressman released statements Tuesday night about President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson released this statement:

“President Trump's State of the Union speech was good news for Arkansas on many fronts. We have seen conservative policy changes in D.C. lead to tax cuts, increased wages, bonuses, deregulation, American companies returning to the U.S. and a year-long stock-market streak. On immigration, the President understands that securing our borders requires technology as well as boots on the ground. President Trump is a pro-growth president whose actions have eliminated regulatory barriers on business and cut taxes for the hard-working American families. These type of reforms will no doubt continue to fuel Arkansas’s booming economy as we head further into 2018.”

U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford released this statement:

“Tonight President Trump outlined his first year in office, marked by reasonable deregulation and a historic tax reform package that has unleashed the economy across America, and Arkansas is no exception. But equally as important as what our government has achieved this past year is what we hope to achieve together in the coming months. I look forward to working with the President on treatment for opioid addiction, updated infrastructure, and better technical education - all of which directly impact rural America and Arkansas’ 1st.”

Republican Senator John Boozman had this to say:

“President Trump’s address was a positive, optimistic message to all Americans. It laid out an opportunity to work together on many pressing issues facing our country. I look forward to working with the president and my colleagues to build on policies that have helped create jobs, grow our economy, improve consumer confidence and let hardworking Americans save and plan for the future. We can continue this momentum by rebuilding our infrastructure. I am encouraged by President Trump’s commitment to improve our crumbling roads and bridges and protect our water supply. “We also have a lot of work ahead of us to protect our homeland and all Americans. We must continue to use every tool available to combat terror which includes maintaining Guantanamo Bay as a detention facility for the world’s most dangerous terrorists. I am pleased President Trump is reversing the Obama administration’s decision to close Gitmo. “I appreciate the president’s dedication to work with Congress to restore the integrity of our nation’s immigration system and his efforts to end chain migration, the diversity visa lottery and secure the border.”

Tom Cotton is Arkansas other Republican senator and released this statement:

“Tonight, the president outlined an ambitious agenda for the year ahead, and I look forward to working on this agenda. I was especially pleased to hear him commit to a defense budget that takes seriously the threats we face, and I strongly support his executive order to keep Guantanamo Bay open. We also need to continue to build on the positive economic momentum building after the tax-cut bill and more sensible regulatory policy, which has meant more jobs and higher wages for Arkansans. And I believe the immigration framework laid out tonight is humane and generous, but also responsible. America is getting back on its feet after eight listless years; let’s roll up our sleeves and build on that progress in 2018.”

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.