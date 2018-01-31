File taxes on the go with mobile apps

The IRS expects 155 million tax returns to be filed this year.

All the paperwork can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

The free TurboTax app quickly and easily helps you file taxes.

Take a picture of your W-2, answer some simple questions, and file securely from your mobile device or computer.

Even the IRS has a mobile app to help ease the stress of tax season.

However, tax expert Robert Cummings, Jr. says proceed with caution especially if your return will be complicated.

“See somebody reputable and ask them specifically in your case what is going to change in 2018 because you cannot make a blanket statement. These bills in the tax code are so complicated because what is good for you may not be good for your neighbor,” Cummings said.

For more information on tax preparation apps, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.