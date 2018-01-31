School to start gym, parking lot construction within weeks

The Blytheville School System is within weeks of moving dirt on the new parking lot and gymnasium for the high school.

Superintendent Richard Atwill said they opened bids on Tuesday and should have results from that information on Wednesday.

Atwill said this will happen in phases.

They decided to start with the parking lot so they'll have a place to store materials and equipment for the gymnasium construction.

"Then they'll bid the foundation, and then the building itself, then the electrical, then the plumbing," Atwill said. "In whatever order that goes in, they'll bid the projects out in that manner."

Funding for the new facilities came straight from the community.

Atwill said the community approached the school system about building nice athletic facilities for their kids.

The school board voted to do the projects and the community taxed themselves in order to pay for it.

Atwill said it's important for the students and the community to have nice school facilities.

"Well when anyone comes to the community, one of the first things they look at are the schools," Atwill said. "And having the nice facilities helps to showcase and spotlight what we have going on in our school system."

Atwill said the progress is moving along, and the new gymnasium will be placed across the street from the old one.

