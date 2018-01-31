Coffee stop ends with MO man $100K richer

Good coffee, good friends, and a big payday for a Butler County man.

Jack Stull of Harveill stopped off at Berger’s Gas Mart, 71 County Road 323, in Poplar Bluff to enjoy coffee with friends, according to the Missouri Lottery.

While there he won $100,000, the top prize of a "Jumbo Cash" Scratchers ticket.

“I had a number 11 but couldn’t tell if it was $200 or $20,000. My eyes are kind of bad,” Stull laughed to lottery officials. “Then I scratched some more, and it came up to $100,000.”

Stull added, “I was jumping up and down and did a dance when I got to the house.” He said the most he had ever won before was $500.

He plans to spend the money paying some bills, giving him some added “relief,” lottery officials stated.

