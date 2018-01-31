Veteran's service dog graduates at top of class - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Veteran's service dog graduates at top of class

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
(Sourc: Chris Wheeler) (Sourc: Chris Wheeler)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Scout, a service dog, has worked his way into the life of a Jonesboro veteran who suffers from PTSD.

Congratulations to Scout, he graduated service-dog training this week at the top of his class.

Region 8 News first introduced you to Scout in November 2017 while doing a special report on his handler, Chris Wheeler.

Then, Scout was training to become a full-time service dog for Wheeler. 

Wheeler praised Scout on his graduation. 

