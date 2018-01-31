Apply for AGFC Internships

The AGFC’s internship program allows students to gain practical experience and meet hands-on training requirements necessary to earn their degrees and gain valuable career-oriented experience.

Program Goals and Opportunities:

Students participating in the competitive internship program are provided an opportunity to:

Gain important and practical job skills in the conservation field while helping AGFC meet education and conservation goals;

Choose a career path in conservation and make a long-term commitment to the management of Arkansas's natural resources;

Network with public and private agencies concerning environmental programs and projects.

Prerequisites

To qualify for an internship, an applicant:

Must have a declared degree in an approved field of study.

Must have 60 hours of college credit by the time the internship begins.

Must be a full-time student at the time of application.

Must have a 2.5 cumulative grade point average.

Must demonstrate coursework or knowledge related to work area.

Must also meet one of the following criteria: a resident of Arkansas enrolled in any college or university; a resident foreign exchange student enrolled in an Arkansas college or university; or, a nonresident enrolled in an Arkansas college or university. Selected intern will coordinate directly with their college or university to obtain course credit for their work.

Duration and Financial Support

In general, internships are no more than 400 hours in duration at a stipend of $12.75 per hour. Intern positions will end on August 31, 2018.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted by midnight, February 28, 2018.

Click here to apply online.

Please include the following additional materials with your completed AGFC application:

A current resume.

A one-page cover letter.

A copy of an official college transcript(s).

Other Opportunities

The American Fisheries Society sponsors the Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program, a summer mentoring program for high school students to stimulate interest in careers in fisheries science and management among groups underrepresented in the fisheries professions, including minorities and women. Application to the program is open to all sophomore, junior, and senior high school students regardless of race, creed, or gender.

Program Coordinator

Betty Bryant Internship Program Coordinator

Phone: 501-223-6443

Email: Betty.Bryant@agfc.ar.gov