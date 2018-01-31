Family and Community Fishing Pond Regulations

(AGFC) - Family and Community Fishing locations are open to fishing with rod or pole only. Largemouth bass must be released immediately. Catfish daily limit is three. Bream daily limit is 25. Trout daily limit is five. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid license to fish. Anglers 16 and older must have a trout permit in addition to their license to keep trout. Stocking information can also be found by calling our stocking hotline at 1-866-540-FISH (3474).

Family and Community Fishing Program Locations

CityBody of WaterLast Stocked

CatfishTrout

BentonSunset Lake ??

09/08/17

-----

BentonvilleLake Bentonville ??

Under Construction

CabotCabot Community Pond ??

10/11/17

01/10/18

ConwayConway Station Park ??

10/02/17

12/20/17

Corning*Mom's Lake ??

10/05/17

-----

El Dorado*Mattocks Park Pond ??

06/07/17

-----

EnglandMike Freeze England Community Pond ??

10/02/17

-----

Fort SmithCarol Ann Cross Pond ??

06/07/17

01/10/18

Fort SmithWells Lake ??

10/12/17

01/10/18

GlenwoodJohn Benjamin Glenwood Community Pond ??

09/25/17

01/08/18

Hope*Mike and Janet Huckabee Youth and Senior Pond ??

06/07/17

01/22/18

Hot SpringsEntergy Park ??

09/25/17

01/04/18

Hot SpringsFamily Park ??

09/13/17

01/04/18

JacksonvilleParadise Park Pond ??

10/02/17

01/10/18

Jonesboro*Craighead Forest Youth and Senior Pond ??

10/06/17

01/22/18

Lake Village*Lake Village Community Pond ??

10/11/17

-----

Little RockBoyle Park Pond ??

10/05/17

01/17/18

Little RockConner Park Pond ??

10/02/17

-----

Little RockHindman Park

09/14/16

-----

Little RockMacArthur Park Pond ??

09/15/17

01/24/18

Little RockPinnacle Mountain State Park Pond ??

10/02/17

-----

Little RockRock Creek in Boyle Park ??

-----

01/24/18

Little Rock*War Memorial Park Pond

Under Construction

Little RockWestern Hills

10/05/17

11/15/17

MaumelleLake Valencia ??

09/08/17

01/10/18

Monticello*Monticello High School Pond ??

10/11/17

-----

Pine BluffDr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pond ??

10/21/17

12/20/17

RogersLake Atalanta (Statewide limits apply)

-----

01/23/18

RussellvillePleasant View Park Pond ??

04/25/17

01/10/18

ScottWillow Beach Park Pond

10/02/17

-----

SearcySearcy City Lake ??

10/11/17

12/20/17

SherwoodCherrywood Lake ??

10/02/17

01/10/18

SherwoodSherwood Community Pond ?

Under Construction

SpringdaleMurphy Lake

10/03/17

01/23/18

SpringdaleSpringdale Lake ??

10/03/17

01/23/18

TexarkanaLake Dieffenbacher ??

10/12/17

01/22/18

Van BurenVan Buren Municipal Pond

10/04/17

01/10/18

West MemphisTilden Rogers Park Pond ??

10/11/17

01/22/18

*Youth and Senior Ponds: Fishing open only to persons under 16, over 65 and holders of a disability license. One properly licensed person between 16 and 64 may assist and fish with the youth, senior or disabled angler, who must be actively fishing.