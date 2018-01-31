Graffiti "threatening in nature" prompts lockdown drill

Police in Newport say the school conducted a lockdown drill Wednesday morning after finding graffiti in a restroom.

According to a news release, the Newport Police Department was contacted by high school staff about the graffiti found in a restroom. It was described as "threatening in nature."

Police responded and initiated an investigation.

The school's administration conducted a lockdown drill, police said. The school campus was lifted from lockdown "a short time later."

Newport officers, as well as other local and state law enforcement agencies, are providing extra security to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Police state this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Newport police at 870-523-2721.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.