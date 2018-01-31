Tonight: Latest from investigators on missing Trumann teen

Wednesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Police doubt woman in video is missing teen

Graffiti "threatening in nature" prompts lockdown drill

Coffee stop ends with MO man $100K richer

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Latest from investigators about missing teen

Police say they now doubt a woman seen in a welcome center surveillance video is a missing Trumann teen. We will have team coverage about what investigators are doing now in order to find the girl. Watch for updates tonight on Region 8 News.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Goldbergs, 7 p.m.

Speechless, 7:30 p.m.

Modern Family, 8 p.m.

American Housewife, 8:30 p.m.

Match Game, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

The Blacklist, 7 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 8 p.m.

Chicago P.D., 9 p.m.

Windy today, chance of rain tomorrow

Hold onto your hat today as winds pick up to over 20 mph. We may have some early-morning showers by Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.