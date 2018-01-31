Mississippi County first and only ACT Work Ready Community in Arkansas

Mississippi County is the first and the only county in Arkansas to receive an ACT Work Ready Community Certification.

Mississippi County went through the program and met all of the requirements to receive the certification.

County Judge Terri Brassfield said that mostly includes supporting the college and encouraging economic development.

Brassfield said it was a team effort in getting high school juniors, seniors and college students prepared for the workforce.

“With the help of all of the team working together, starting with the college here, we are preparing people to get ready to go to work,” Brassfield said. “Which is a tremendous thing because we are now getting jobs for people.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke at the event, commending Mississippi County on being the first and only county in Arkansas to receive the certification.

He presented Judge Brassfield with the ACT Work Ready Community award.

Brassfield said it was a great day in Mississippi County.

