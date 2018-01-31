Scholarship fund to expand concurrent credit opportunities

A new scholarship fund in Independence County will allow all students the chance to earn college credit while in high school without any cost to the student.

The Independence County Public Education Foundation recently announced the creation of the Independence County Promise, which is funded by local businesses and groups.

“It serves the individual student, but quite frankly, it serves the community as a whole,” said Dr. Jennifer Daniels, the Secretary/Treasurer for the Independence County Public Education Foundation. “Education is going to open opportunities for the individual student and also give our local industry and industry in the region an excellent, well-trained workforce.”

The foundation wanted to take the burden of cost away from the students so they can focus just on education.

“We're hoping that removing that monetary impediment encourages students who may not have considered college as something that they might do before to say ‘okay maybe this is something that I can do,’” Daniels said.

The group has been impressed by the community’s response to this scholarship fund.

“We’re organizing resources, not just monetary resources, but also expertise, time, efforts into this process,” Daniels said.

Right now, the foundation is actively contacting local sponsors to secure the rest of the funding.

