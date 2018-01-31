Chinese company ups investment in planned Arkansas facility

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) - A Chinese company says it's increased its investment by $500 million in its planned mill in south Arkansas.

Shandong Sun Paper's mill near Arkadelphia is already one of the largest economic development projects in Arkansas' history. The company announced Tuesday that its increased investment will put the total investment at $1.8 billion, and it will create 350 jobs.

The Sun Bio Products plant will produce linerboard, which is one of the types of paper that make up corrugated board.

A company spokeswoman tells Arkansas Business that Sun Paper plans to break ground later this year on the plant, which will be built in the Clark County Industrial Park about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Arkadelphia.

