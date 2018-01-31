New tourism brand unveiled for Independence County

Independence County has a new brand and logo to represent the area, which comes after a two-year process of trying to promote tourism.

That journey began in 2016 when the Impact Independence County strategic plan was developed.

The new brand, Experience Independence, was unveiled this week.

It’s something Tourism Director Kyle Christopher said they want citizens to embrace and be proud of.

“It’s a brand that first we wanted to grow from the inside out,” Christopher said. “[That citizens would] be willing to put a sticker on their car, wear a t-shirt.”

Christopher wants this brand to help them market the county to both prospective businesses and tourists looking for a place to visit.

“Independence County and Batesville, that is our number one asset that we have, is the outdoors and we really want to run with that and promote it and develop those areas and make this area known as the outdoor destination for Arkansas,” Christopher said.

The Independence County Chamber of Commerce’s next project is to add wayfinding signs across the county to help encourage visitors to stop and spend time and tax dollars in the area.

The first of those signs will be installed in the summer.

