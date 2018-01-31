Paragould PD: One person injured in crash

A person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a three-vehicle crash in Paragould, according to Lt. Brad Snyder of the Paragould Police Department.

Paragould police went to the crash on U.S. 49 near Pruett's Chapel Road and Mockingbird Lane around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Snyder said the person went to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and that crews were able to clear the accident scene quickly.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.