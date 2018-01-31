Arkansas pharmacists complain about low reimbursement rate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Dozens of pharmacists are complaining that pharmacy benefit managers within Arkansas-managed insurance plans have them struggling for survival.

Scott Pace, the head of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, says some pharmacists receive less than what they spend on drugs.

Dom Gugliuzza, the vice president of finance and analytics at CVS Health, told the Legislative Council's Health Insurance Marketplace Oversight Subcommittee on Wednesday that the company would conduct a review over the next month.

One pharmacist, Cissy Clark of Earle, told the panel that a benefit manager offered her $36 for a flu drug that cost her $87. She found an alternate formula for the woman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.