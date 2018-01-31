Family, friends hope for safe return

The family and friends of Arissa Farmer went to a local church Wednesday night to pray, get encouragement, and work to spread the word about the teenager's disappearance.

During the vigil at the Northeast Arkansas Baptist Church in Trumann, those in attendance asked for support.

"I believe love is the most powerful and I believe love is what will bring Arissa home," Pastor John Dillinger said during the service.

Dillinger and church members said the ordeal has been shocking, especially since several who attended the service know Farmer is a happy girl.

"The last person I thought to go missing would be Arissa because I can't think of anyone who doesn't like her," Ricky Rodriguez, church member, said.

"You never expect nothing like that to happen in your group and it is just hard and we want her to come home," another person said.

Arissa's parents, Tia and Tracy Farmer, also attended the service. Tracy Farmer said the past several days have been difficult for their family.

"We are living a true Lifetime movie and we pray and we hope that no family has to go through this again," Tracy Farmer said.

Family and friends passed out flyers and blue ribbons to help get the word out about Farmer's disappearance.

Her family is also asking people to get the word out about Farmer's disappearance through social media or other means.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Farmer can call Trumann police at 870-483-6423.

