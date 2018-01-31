Poinsett County Sheriff's Office lending hand to find missing teen

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is adding in the search for Arissa Farmer.

The sheriff’s office spoke with the Trumann Police Department after they said they had doubts the surveillance video from Blytheville was of Arissa.

Chris Crews, Poinsett County chief deputy, said the sheriff’s office will provide Trumann police with anything they need to find Arissa.

“Folks helping them in this situation, they are doing their very best and we are going to find her,” Crews said.

Crews said parents should also keep an eye on their children’s social media accounts.

The sheriff’s office is going to school, warning kids of the dangers that are out there along with the predators that could target them.

