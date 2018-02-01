Mother of found teen: "My husband and I will be able to hug our daughter again"

The search for a missing Trumann teen is over.

According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, 16-year-old Arissa Farmer was located Thursday around 2 a.m., in O’Neill, Nebraska. The city is about 12 and half hours away from Trumann.

Arissa was found with a male from Dover, Tennessee that she apparently had met on social media and who law enforcement had been attempting to locate for four days.

The recovery of Arissa is contributed to an intense multi-agency investigation and the support of our community.

Arissa's mother, Tia, made an emotional and thankful post on Facebook Thursday morning saying in part:

I can not thank everyone enough for all of your hard work. Because of you, the hard work of officers, and the blessings from God, my husband and I will be able to hug our daughter again.

Here is her original post:

Arissa's father also took to social media upon receiving the news:

THEY FOUND HER!!!!!!



SHE'S ALIVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — F. Tracy Farmer (@FTracyFarmer) February 1, 2018

Arissa was reported missing on Saturday.

Initially, police believed she was a runaway and had left of her own will.

However, Chief Henson said early on in the investigation that the girl might have been with someone who did not have her best interest at heart.

