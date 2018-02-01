Phone service to Lawrence Co. agencies restored

Phone lines to services in Lawrence County, including the sheriff's office, were restored after an outage Thursday morning.

According to Lawrence Co. 911 Coordinator Paige Vanbrook, a fiber optic cable was cut in Greene County leading to the outage which began around 8 a.m.

Residents were still able to dial 911 in case of emergencies.

Vanbrook says AT&T was aware of the situation following the outage.

Service to the lines was restored about 40 minutes later.

