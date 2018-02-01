Phone service to Lawrence Co. agencies restored - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Phone lines to services in Lawrence County, including the sheriff's office, were restored after an outage Thursday morning.

According to Lawrence Co. 911 Coordinator Paige Vanbrook, a fiber optic cable was cut in Greene County leading to the outage which began around 8 a.m.

Residents were still able to dial 911 in case of emergencies.

Vanbrook says AT&T was aware of the situation following the outage.

Service to the lines was restored about 40 minutes later.

