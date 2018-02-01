Standing more often at work may have health benefits

It's an everyday office enigma-many jobs require long hours of sitting behind a desk.

A sedentary lifestyle, however, has long been linked to multiple health problems, including weight gain and obesity.

Would simply standing more often make any difference?

Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez of the Mayo Clinic says even minimal activity throughout the day can help prevent heart attacks and stroke.

“We spend 10 hours of our lives every day at work-way more than we spend at home-so I think it makes sense to make our office one of our main settings for physical activity,” Dr. Lopez-Jimenez says.

According to the CDC, many barriers to physical activity can be addressed by worksite physical activity programs.

