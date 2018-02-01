Death of Arkansas 18-month-old called unexplained

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - Police in Fort Smith are investigating what is being called the unexplained death of an 18-month-old girl.

Cpl. Anthony Rice says police were called to a hospital Tuesday where the girl had been taken with unexplained bruises and died.

The girl's name hasn't been released. Rice says her body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Rice said the girl's mother and her boyfriend took the child to the hospital and both were later arrested on unrelated charges.

Rice said there have been no arrests related to the child's death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.