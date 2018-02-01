CEO of Petit Jean Meats passes away - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

CEO of Petit Jean Meats passes away

Petit Jean Meats President and CEO David Ruff (Source: Petit Jean Meats via Facebook) Petit Jean Meats President and CEO David Ruff (Source: Petit Jean Meats via Facebook)
MORRILTON, AR (KAIT) -

Petit Jean Meats has announced the death of their CEO.

The company stated on their Facebook page that President and CEO David Ruff passed away at a Conway hospital Wednesday "due to an enduring illness."

Ruff began work at Petit Jean Meats in 1984 as plant manager and assumed the role of CEO in 1990 after his father's death.

A public vigil will be held 6 p.m. Friday with a visitation following at Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton.

To read the full obituary, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman wins $90,000 in Natural State Jackpot

    Woman wins $90,000 in Natural State Jackpot

    Thursday, February 1 2018 9:08 PM EST2018-02-02 02:08:43 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-02-02 03:07:20 GMT
    Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website)Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website)

    A Marion County woman said Thursday that it was very clear to her when she noticed she won $90,000 in the Natural State Jackpot in the Arkansas lottery. 

    A Marion County woman said Thursday that it was very clear to her when she noticed she won $90,000 in the Natural State Jackpot in the Arkansas lottery. 

  • College to memorialize fallen law enforcement graduates

    College to memorialize fallen law enforcement graduates

    Thursday, February 1 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-02-02 00:09:06 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-02-02 00:43:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Black River Technical College will soon memorialize Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates that have died in the line of duty.

    Black River Technical College will soon memorialize Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates that have died in the line of duty.

  • 911 center stays open during phone outage

    911 center stays open during phone outage

    Thursday, February 1 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-02-02 00:13:39 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-02-02 00:37:56 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Lawrence County experienced a phone service outage on Thursday morning.

    Lawrence County experienced a phone service outage on Thursday morning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly