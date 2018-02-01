CEO of Petit Jean Meats passes away

Petit Jean Meats President and CEO David Ruff (Source: Petit Jean Meats via Facebook)

Petit Jean Meats has announced the death of their CEO.

The company stated on their Facebook page that President and CEO David Ruff passed away at a Conway hospital Wednesday "due to an enduring illness."

Ruff began work at Petit Jean Meats in 1984 as plant manager and assumed the role of CEO in 1990 after his father's death.

A public vigil will be held 6 p.m. Friday with a visitation following at Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton.

To read the full obituary, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.