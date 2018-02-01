A Better Region 8: St. Jude S'travaganza fundraiser

As a father of three, I cannot imagine losing one of my children. Fred and Susan Cathcart lived this nightmare 25 years ago when their youngest daughter, Donna, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. There were no words to describe the depths of their despair.

Donna was sent to St. Jude for treatment, a place that has the world's best survival rate for aggressive childhood cancer...but sadly... she lost her fight that same year. Even in the midst of their grief, Fred and Susan Cathcart wanted to ensure that more children would have a fighting chance against cancer. They, along with a group of friends, worked to create the event that is now known as St. Jude S'travaganza.

It's become the single largest fundraiser in the state of Arkansas for St. Jude.

The 25th annual event happens this Sunday - Super Bowl Sunday at the former Sears Store on S Caraway Rd in Jonesboro. Because of events like this, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis is able to treat children all over the country and even around the world.

Families never have to pay a dime, everything is covered, and that's not easy because it takes $1.8M to run St Jude for one, single day.

The Cathcarts raised $14,000 that first year. Many years ago, they reached the $1 million mark, and countless lives have been saved in the process.

So come out this Sunday, and support St. Jude and the Cathcarts. This family, turning their loss into a way to give back, and supporting their vision, make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.