Parents of infant bitten by rats plead guilty to abuse

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) - The parents of a 2-week-old girl who authorities say suffered more than 100 rat bites have pleaded guilty to charges of permitting abuse of a minor.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Erica Shryock and Charles Elliott each entered the pleas Thursday in Columbia County District Court in Magnolia as part of a deal in which charges of endangering the welfare of a minor were dismissed.



Both Shryock and Elliot were sentenced to five years in prison.



The two were arrested in May 2017 after the infant was taken to a hospital in Magnolia and found to have rat bites to her fingers, arms, hands, face, and forehead.



The girl was placed into state custody.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

