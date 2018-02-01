College to memorialize fallen law enforcement graduates

Black River Technical College will soon memorialize Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates that have died in the line of duty.

The memorial garden will honor three officers who were killed in the line of duty.

One of the men died in a plane crash, another in a car crash, and one was fatally shot.

The garden will be built outside of the law enforcement training academy on the Pocahontas campus.

Training academy director Steve Shults said the design plan is still in the works, but a Texas architect has already volunteered his time to design the project.

He said the garden will serve as a way to memorialize the men and those in training can remember their sacrifice.

"For these three, they gave a complete sacrifice," said Shults.

He said officers in training will begin their day in the memorial garden once it is constructed.

"There will be flagpoles as part of it and each morning, the classes will face the memorial and again it'll be a constant reminder," he said. "They'll have morning and evening flag drills in front of that memorial."

The training class is now raising money to construct the garden.

The group will be raising money through a brick project.

The bricks purchased will be placed in the memorial garden.

Bricks can be purchased and engraved with past graduates' names or engraved in memory of members of military or law enforcement.

Anyone interested in purchasing a brick can contact Steve Shults at (870) 248-4194 or steve.shults@blackrivertech.org.

