BRTC police academy hold training

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Around 50 future law enforcement officers from Northeast Arkansas trained at Black River Technical College on Thursday. 

The recruits in the Law Enforcement Training Academy were challenged in the defensive tactics training to test their skills.

The men and women are in their third week of law enforcement training.

LETA instructor Carl Dyer said the training prepares future officers for dealing with situations that may arise when they are working in law enforcement.

"So, whenever these guys go out on the street we're hopefully giving them more tools in their toolbox so that they can go out and protect themselves," he said.

The physically challenging class covers a wide range of tactics that help keep law enforcement safe while they're protecting the community.

The college also offers training refresher courses for current officers during the summer.

