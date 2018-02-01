Woman wins $90,000 in Natural State Jackpot - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman wins $90,000 in Natural State Jackpot

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website) Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A Marion County woman said Thursday that it was very clear to her when she noticed she won $90,000 in the Natural State Jackpot in the Arkansas lottery. 

"Let me get my glasses," Kathy Asher of Bull Shoals said when she saw the ticket. 

According to a media release from the lottery, Asher said she is looking to pay off medical bills with her winnings. 

Asher bought the ticket at a Bull Shoals gas station, which will also receive a one percent commission from the sale of the ticket, state lottery officials said. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Several organizations helping to pay for playground equipment

    Several organizations helping to pay for playground equipment

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 8:33 PM EST2017-11-30 01:33:04 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-02 04:50:33 GMT
    A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT)A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT)

    A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry. 

    A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry. 

  • City expands sewer lines for new businesses

    City expands sewer lines for new businesses

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-02-02 04:39:05 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-02-02 04:47:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bono will soon expand their sewer lines near Highway 63 in an effort of attracting more businesses to the area.

    The city of Bono will soon expand their sewer lines near Highway 63 in an effort of attracting more businesses to the area.

  • Fire dept. warns about properly disposing cigarettes

    Fire dept. warns about properly disposing cigarettes

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-02 04:35:57 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:42 PM EST2018-02-02 04:42:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Burning cigarettes have been the cause of three structure fires in Paragould over the last few weeks. Now the Paragould Fire Department is urging residents to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.

    Burning cigarettes have been the cause of three structure fires in Paragould over the last few weeks. Now the Paragould Fire Department is urging residents to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly