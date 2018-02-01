Woman wins $90,000 in Natural State Jackpot

A Marion County woman said Thursday that it was very clear to her when she noticed she won $90,000 in the Natural State Jackpot in the Arkansas lottery.

"Let me get my glasses," Kathy Asher of Bull Shoals said when she saw the ticket.

According to a media release from the lottery, Asher said she is looking to pay off medical bills with her winnings.

Asher bought the ticket at a Bull Shoals gas station, which will also receive a one percent commission from the sale of the ticket, state lottery officials said.

