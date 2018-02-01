Flu causes facility to be open on weekends - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Flu causes facility to be open on weekends

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The increase in flu cases has led one area medical facility to extend its hours to weekends, starting immediately. 

According to a media release, the WRMC Medical Complex Southside in Batesville will be open Saturdays and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. effective Feb. 3, specifically for people with the flu. 

Walk-ins are welcome, officials say, noting the facility will be open throughout the rest of the flu season. 

The facility is located at 1217 Batesville Blvd. and people can make appointments by calling 870-262-2800.

