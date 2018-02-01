Plan denied for Adam and Eve store

A plan for an adult novelty store to be built on South Caraway Road in Jonesboro has been denied, according to Jonesboro city officials.

A developer is wanting to build an Adam and Eve store in Jonesboro. Jonesboro City Attorney Carol Duncan said Thursday that the owner must apply for and receive a conditional use permit, noting a privilege license issued was to do business in Jonesboro.

"It did not approve a specific location. The location chosen by the store requires them to apply for and receive a conditional use permit, based upon its zoning," Duncan said in an email obtained by Region 8 News. "In addition, pursuant to both state law and our local city ordinances, it does not meet the distance requirement from churches, daycares, and residential uses."

Duncan also said state law requires a 1,000 feet distance while city ordinances require at least 2,000 feet, noting a church is nearby.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.