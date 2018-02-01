Plan denied for Adam and Eve store

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry.
The city of Bono will soon expand their sewer lines near Highway 63 in an effort of attracting more businesses to the area.
Burning cigarettes have been the cause of three structure fires in Paragould over the last few weeks. Now the Paragould Fire Department is urging residents to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.
The 20th annual A-State Pack Pride Day was held Thursday with the grand opening of a new student lounge.
The old power plant in downtown Paragould was scheduled to be torn down if Main Street Paragould failed to find a potential buyer for the building by Wednesday. However, the future is looking bright as the organization has secured a group interested in the property.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
