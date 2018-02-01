Black History Month events begin at A-State - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Black History Month events begin at A-State

The Arkansas State University Multicultural Center has been coordinating events for this year's Black History Month celebration at A-State. (Source: KAIT-TV) The Arkansas State University Multicultural Center has been coordinating events for this year's Black History Month celebration at A-State. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A series of events in February will show Black History and the important contributions of people throughout history, an A-State official said Thursday. 

Arkansas State University started the celebration of Black History Month Thursday, with an event to help students get an opportunity to learn about the activities set for this month around campus. 

An event Thursday night was a panel discussion about the origins of Black History Month. Evette Allen, who serves as A-State Multicultural Center Director, said students will learn a lot of things from this month's events. 

"We're having this conversation about why it's still celebrated, the reason we need to recognize people in black history and really understand those contributions to American history and the importance of putting that in the forefront of everyone to see and to acknowledge," Allen said. 

A list of events for Black History Month can be seen by going to the Arkansas State University website.  

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Several organizations helping to pay for playground equipment

    Several organizations helping to pay for playground equipment

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 8:33 PM EST2017-11-30 01:33:04 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-02 04:50:33 GMT
    A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT)A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT)

    A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry. 

    A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry. 

  • City expands sewer lines for new businesses

    City expands sewer lines for new businesses

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-02-02 04:39:05 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-02-02 04:47:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bono will soon expand their sewer lines near Highway 63 in an effort of attracting more businesses to the area.

    The city of Bono will soon expand their sewer lines near Highway 63 in an effort of attracting more businesses to the area.

  • Fire dept. warns about properly disposing cigarettes

    Fire dept. warns about properly disposing cigarettes

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-02 04:35:57 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:42 PM EST2018-02-02 04:42:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Burning cigarettes have been the cause of three structure fires in Paragould over the last few weeks. Now the Paragould Fire Department is urging residents to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.

    Burning cigarettes have been the cause of three structure fires in Paragould over the last few weeks. Now the Paragould Fire Department is urging residents to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly