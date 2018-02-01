Black History Month events begin at A-State

The Arkansas State University Multicultural Center has been coordinating events for this year's Black History Month celebration at A-State. (Source: KAIT-TV)

A series of events in February will show Black History and the important contributions of people throughout history, an A-State official said Thursday.

Arkansas State University started the celebration of Black History Month Thursday, with an event to help students get an opportunity to learn about the activities set for this month around campus.

An event Thursday night was a panel discussion about the origins of Black History Month. Evette Allen, who serves as A-State Multicultural Center Director, said students will learn a lot of things from this month's events.

"We're having this conversation about why it's still celebrated, the reason we need to recognize people in black history and really understand those contributions to American history and the importance of putting that in the forefront of everyone to see and to acknowledge," Allen said.

A list of events for Black History Month can be seen by going to the Arkansas State University website.

