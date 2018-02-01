New student lounge opens at First National Bank Arena

The 20th annual A-State Pack Pride Day was held Thursday with the grand opening of a new student lounge.

According to a news release from A-State, the Student Activities Board partnered with A-State Athletics to put on the event.

Thursday’s home basketball games against Georgia State marked the grand opening of the Wolf Den, which is a students only lounge that will be open on select days for students to connect before games.

The Wolf Den is located a section of the Hames Room at First National Bank Arena.

