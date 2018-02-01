Favorable future for old power plant building - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Favorable future for old power plant building

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Main Street Paragould) (Source: Main Street Paragould)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The old power plant in downtown Paragould was scheduled to be torn down if Main Street Paragould failed to find a potential buyer for the building by Wednesday. However, the future is looking bright as the organization has secured a group interested in the property.

According to Gina Jarrett, executive director for Main Street Paragould, this particular group of people is passionate about the potential project.

“They have a vision,” said Jarrett. “We think they have the financial resources to do so. They are people that are passionate about not just downtown but about Paragould. They see the possibilities of the building and the green space and the what could be, so we are doing a lot of homework assignments.”

Jarrett said the next step is to look into grant opportunities.

“We have been reaching out to Main Street Arkansas, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and other programs for grant funding,” said Jarrett.

Jarrett said they are very optimistic.

“We are not 100% just yet but it is looking favorable,” said Jarrett.

Right now, Jarrett said they are still looking for the community’s input on the building's future so if it does come to fruition, it will be a community-based building.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Several organizations helping to pay for playground equipment

    Several organizations helping to pay for playground equipment

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 8:33 PM EST2017-11-30 01:33:04 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-02-02 04:50:33 GMT
    A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT)A new playground is being built at the Paragould Community Center. (Source: KAIT)

    A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry. 

    A new playground in Paragould will allow children, especially those in wheelchairs, to play without having to worry. 

  • City expands sewer lines for new businesses

    City expands sewer lines for new businesses

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-02-02 04:39:05 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-02-02 04:47:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bono will soon expand their sewer lines near Highway 63 in an effort of attracting more businesses to the area.

    The city of Bono will soon expand their sewer lines near Highway 63 in an effort of attracting more businesses to the area.

  • Fire dept. warns about properly disposing cigarettes

    Fire dept. warns about properly disposing cigarettes

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-02 04:35:57 GMT
    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:42 PM EST2018-02-02 04:42:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Burning cigarettes have been the cause of three structure fires in Paragould over the last few weeks. Now the Paragould Fire Department is urging residents to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.

    Burning cigarettes have been the cause of three structure fires in Paragould over the last few weeks. Now the Paragould Fire Department is urging residents to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly