Favorable future for old power plant building

The old power plant in downtown Paragould was scheduled to be torn down if Main Street Paragould failed to find a potential buyer for the building by Wednesday. However, the future is looking bright as the organization has secured a group interested in the property.

According to Gina Jarrett, executive director for Main Street Paragould, this particular group of people is passionate about the potential project.

“They have a vision,” said Jarrett. “We think they have the financial resources to do so. They are people that are passionate about not just downtown but about Paragould. They see the possibilities of the building and the green space and the what could be, so we are doing a lot of homework assignments.”

Jarrett said the next step is to look into grant opportunities.

“We have been reaching out to Main Street Arkansas, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and other programs for grant funding,” said Jarrett.

Jarrett said they are very optimistic.

“We are not 100% just yet but it is looking favorable,” said Jarrett.

Right now, Jarrett said they are still looking for the community’s input on the building's future so if it does come to fruition, it will be a community-based building.

