Fire dept. warns about properly disposing cigarettes

Burning cigarettes have been the cause of three structure fires in Paragould over the last few weeks. Now the Paragould Fire Department is urging residents to properly dispose of their cigarette butts.

“People don’t think the cigarettes are still burning when they throw them down to the ground,” said Chris Rollings, division chief fire marshall.

In these cases, Rollings said people had thrown their cigarettes in flower pots.

“They were thrown on dry organic material and ignited catching the side of the houses on fire,” said Rollings.

Now Rollings said they want to raise awareness.

“Smoke outside the home instead of inside,” said Rollings. “Keep them away from children. You also need to make sure it is put in a metal can or sand or even run water over them.”

Rollings said in total, the cigarettes caused several thousands of dollars in damage. He said though that is a lot, no price can be put on a life lost.

“Just think of where you are putting those because they can cause a fire and it can cost someone their lives,” said Rollings.

