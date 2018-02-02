Wear red to support heart health research

Show your support for research for women's heart health, today is National Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association promotes National Wear Red Day to bring awareness to the heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

According to the AHA, "the number of Americans at risk for heart attacks and strokes just got a lot higher. An estimated 103 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure, according to new statistics from the American Heart Association. That’s nearly half of all adults in the United States."

The American Heart Association says things like lifestyle changes in food, exercise, and alcohol consumption can decrease your risk for heart disease.

To find out more about National Wear Red Day, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.