LRPD investigates jar with possible human remains - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

LRPD investigates jar with possible human remains

(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Little Rock police are investigating a bizarre case after a pest control worker found a glass jar with what is believed to contain human remains.

According to KARK, the coroner says it appears to be a fetus.

According to the police report, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a home after an annual termite inspection led a pest control worker to a glass jar.

The report read the coroner believes a fetus was inside the jar. 

The glass jar was partially buried in a crawl space only accessible from the inside and had been there for "some years."

For more information about the case, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

