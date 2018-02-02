Arkansas offers concealed-carry training, certifies trainers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - More than 70 instructors in Arkansas are now eligible to teach a new "enhanced" concealed-carry curriculum that would allow gun owners to carry weapons in previously gun-free locations.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday on Twitter that the first instructors were made eligible to offer the enhanced training after taking tests last week.



Two instructors say they plan to begin offering the eight-hour training session next week. The class will let concealed-carry licensees to apply for enhanced permits the same day of training.



The permits will allow guns in many public places that had previously banned firearms, including bars, college campuses and the state Capitol.



Private establishments where concealed guns will soon be allowed may still prohibit weapons but must warn carriers of such rules.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)