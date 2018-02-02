Prom fashion show to raise money for March of Dimes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Prom fashion show to raise money for March of Dimes

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

A big event that showcases the hottest prom fashions will help raise awareness and money for the fight against premature birth.

The March of Dimes Prom Fashion Show is Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Brookland High School Auditorium in Brookland.

It’s an annual event that showcases local stores selling prom dresses and tuxes.

The show also features Region 8 high school students.

They go through an interview process with the March of Dimes Chain Reaction Youth Council.

If selected, the teens model multiple outfits at the show.

While the dresses and tuxes are the main event, you will also enjoy dance numbers, singers, and a moment to show the audience what March of Dimes is all about.

The March of Dimes is an organization with a mission to make sure every baby has a healthy start in life.

They work to educate mothers about the risks of premature birth and prenatal care along with advocating for families and raising money for research to stop premature birth and infant mortality.

Last year’s March of Dimes Prom Fashion Show raised more than $17,000 for the March of Dimes.

For ticket information click here.

For more information about the March of Dimes click here.

