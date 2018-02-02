Punt away influenza at your Super Bowl tailgate

Sunday's kickoff of Super Bowl 52 just so happens to coincide with one of the worst flu seasons in nearly a decade, according to the CDC.

You may want to take extra steps to keep yourself healthy.

Cover up when coughing, wash hands frequently, replace dip dishes often, and have a lot of disposable cups and plates.

Dr. Bruce Rubin says the best way to prevent the spread of illness is to stay home if you're sick.

"Well there is the flu that is out there, there is the norovirus that's out there, just general bacterial infections can be spread as well, about a day before you start having symptoms and up to five or seven days afterward," said Dr. Rubin.

